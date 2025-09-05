3 Immediate Options For Raiders to Replace Amari Cooper
The Las Vegas Raiders were stunned on Thursday when it was announced that Amari Cooper, who returned to the franchise that drafted him a decade ago, would not be suiting up in the Silver and Black again and instead would choose to retire just days before the Raiders play in their season-opener.
While the move has left a bitter taste in the mouth of Raider Nation, especially with such history between the two parties, the organization must move on and here are three immediate options to replace him.
Nelson Agholor
Nelson Agholor has this very odd place in Raiders' lore. Despite only playing for the franchise for one season, a season in which the team didn't even make the postseason, Agholor randomly became on for the best wide receivers in the NFL, willing the Raiders towards victory even though his efforts would often be in vein.
Agholor, who helped the Philadelphia Eagles win their first Super Bowl, joined the Raiders for the 2020 season before leaving for a financially lucrative offer with the New England Patriots. Agholor is older and less effective but the market is non-existent and there was a reason he had his best season ever in the Silver and Black.
Robert Woods
Woods just demanded his release from the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad and he was granted it as he made it clear, he only wants to play if he gets playing time and is on the 53-man roster. The Raiders could sign him to the practice squad, elevate Woods three times before needing to make a decision on if they want to add him to the roster and since Woods wants to play, he'll agree to terms that guarentees he gets on the field.
Woods is a veteran player who is able to block, giving Geno Smith a sure-handed target who can block for the Raiders' speed threats.
Brennan Presley
Presley currently sits on the Rams practice squad so the Raiders would have to make some moves to add him but the playmaker from Oklahoma State was electric for Los Angeles in the preseason. He's a speed threat with sure hands who made a big-time catch on fourth down to defeat the Chargers a few weeks ago.
He's perfect in the RPO and his speed gives Geno Smith a quick outlet who is able to make a play in open space.
