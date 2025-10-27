3 Sole Raiders' Offensive Untouchable Ahead of NFL Trade Deadline
The Las Vegas Raiders have been one of the most disappointing teams so far in the 2025 NFL season. After a flurry of win-now moves in the offseason, they haven't looked nearly as competitive or even competent as they had hoped to be this year. The franchise could be regretting its decision to accelerate the rebuild now.
There's a way that the Raiders could right their wrongs from this past offseason, though. As discouraging as it might feel, selling ahead of the trade deadline, recuperating their future draft capital, and clearing their books of pieces that clearly aren't cornerstones could get this team's trajectory back on track.
Las Vegas' offense has been the crux of their shortcomings. There aren't many pieces worth building around on that side of the ball, but they do have a few promising cornerstones that should be made untouchable ahead of the 2025 trade deadline.
Raiders' offensive vision for the future
1. Ashton Jeanty
It's true that the Las Vegas Raiders had more pressing needs than running back when they opted to take Ashton Jeanty with the sixth-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, it's undeniable that they acquired an absolute star. Despite their abysmal offensive line play this year, Jeanty has continually shown flashes of explosive playmaking.
Moving forward, they can focus on fleshing out the offense around him. Having a true direction might make it easier for this team to build a consistent winning identity. Jeanty should be at the top of their priority list as a cornerstone.
2. Brock Bowers
Like Jeanty, Brock Bowers is an obvious keeper. He was downright dominant in his rookie season last year. He hasn't been able to have the same impact in 2025 due to injuries and horrible quarterback play from Geno Smith, but Bowers is clearly someone worth building around.
Whoever the Raiders' quarterback of the future might be will need a reliable threat downfield. Bowers should be the clear number one pass-catcher for this offense and a consistent target for their next signal-caller moving forward.
3. Kolton Miller
Trading away a 30-year-old star is usually a good move for a rebuilding team, but moving off of Kolton Miller would be a dire mistake for the Raiders. They've already had a tremendously difficult time fleshing out the offensive line next to him. Dealing away their one bastion of consistency in the front would be a death knell for this team's protection and only move them backwards in building around Ashton Jeanty, Brock Bowers, or anyone else.
Miller might miss the remainder of the season with a high ankle sprain that included a hairline fracture, but this isn't an injury that threatens his future viability so long as he properly recovers in the remainder of this lost season. Left tackle is one of the valuable positions in the NFL. Giving up on one of the best would be a foolish decision from Las Vegas.
