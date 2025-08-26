Raiders Star is Headed Towards Massive Payday
The Las Vegas Raiders have struggled overall during the past few seasons for various reasons. Still, Las Vegas has some of the best talent in the National Football League at more than one position on the field.
Sooner or later, the Raiders' top talent will cost them more.
Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports analyzed which players have a contract on the horizon that could potentially make them the highest-paid at their respective positions. It undoubtedly appears that the Raiders have one of those players on the roster.
Raiders second-year tight end Brock Bowers has already set history on the field. If he continues to do so, he could also set records at the negotiation table. At the very least, Bowers is arguably the league's best tight end after only one season and could one day become the highest-paid TE.
"One year after Sam LaPorta had an instant impact as the Lions' top tight end, Bowers followed suit with an even more prolific rookie campaign in Las Vegas. This is an aging position with vets like George Kittle and Travis Kelce pacing the market. Bowers already represents the future, fresh off a rookie-record 112 catches for the Raiders," Benjamin said.
Following training camp, Raiders quarterback Geno Smith praised Bowers' work ethic. The two have already built chemistry on the field, after only being teammates for a short period of time. The Raiders look to get the most out of the duo of Smith and Bowers.
"Yeah, all these guys, all these guys, man. The thing about Brock is he's an extremely hard worker. When you have guys like that who are that talented, but the work ethic matches the talent, the sky is always the limit. So, I think we have a lot of guys like that. I think about Mike [Mayer] when I think about guys like that, Tre [Tucker] and Jakobi [Meyers], just really solid dudes, man, just great people, and then outstanding athletes as well. Yeah, thank God I'm here. I feel really good about it," Smith said.
Bowers looks to follow up his historic rookie season with another productive one. While most players hit the vaunted sophomore slump, it does not seem like that will be an issue for Bowers.
The talented tight end has had a solid training camp and looks like an improved player heading into the 2025 season.
