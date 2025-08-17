WATCH: New Raiders DT Thomas Booker IV Following Preseason Loss
LAS VEGAS, Nev.-- The Las Vegas Raiders added defensive tackle Thomas Booker via trade, helping address a need at defensive tackle. After spending time on a Philadelphia Eagles roster with many talented defensive tackles, Booker has a chance to solidify significant playing time in Las Vegas.
Booker spoke following the Raiders' loss to the 49ers.
You can watch the entire interview below:
Following their loss to the 49ers, Pete Carroll spoke to the media. We have a partial transcript below.
Head Coach Pete Carroll: “I thought this was a really good, hard-fought game from start to finish, and we had some things that we needed to correct from the practice that we had, and we did. We played the running game very much more impactful than we did in the practice. The adjustments that the coaches made have worked out well. The players were able to adapt this in a couple days' time against a really formidable running team that loves to run the football. I thought we did that really well. It was a terrific game back and forth the whole time. I like that the first group got down in the first two times they had the chance to score points.
"Geno [Smith] did just fine. [Ashton] Jeanty looked tough as hell and had a couple of really nice plays, bounced back from the big hit. I don’t know if the other guy did, but he did, and it was impressive, I thought. We know Brock [Bowers] can do some stuff. He made a great play on the catch he made, too, which was fun. So all in all, we got a lot better today and played a good solid game all the way through. Two turnovers again, in this ball game we gave the football back, and that's unfortunate. Nice job by Daniel [Carlson] today kicking the ball too, that was great. I know he’d hit the game if he had a shot. I think it was a good step forward.”
On Ashton Jeanty’s third-and-long run conversion and his confidence in the offense to run the ball on third down...
Carroll: “Yeah, it certainly does. Chip [Kelly] had a call that he called to give him a chance, believing that he could do it, and the guys up front could take advantage. They're getting pass rush in loads right there, so you have to adjust your blocking, but we did a really nice job. The way he [Ashton Jeanty] hits the line of scrimmage, he gives you a feel, and I was really fired up about that. Everybody was on the sidelines as well with him getting his first touchdown, that helps us all.”
