One Raiders Rookie Has an Uphill Battle
The Las Vegas Raiders have already improved their roster this offseason, but still have many questions that remain.
After fielding on of the worst rosters in the league last season, Las Vegas appears to be on the right track under Pete Carroll. Still, there is plenty of work to be done.
Garrett Podell of CBS Sports ranked each of the top rookie quarterbacks in the league, based on their likelihood of seeing the field this season. He ranked Raiders rookie quarterback Cam Miller eighth on the list, as he is behind Aidan O'Connell on the depth chart.
"North Dakota State FCS All-America dual-threat quarterback Cam Miller enters into an ideal situation playing for offensive coordinator Chip Kelly in Las Vegas -- an offensive play caller whose biggest successes occurred at the collegiate level with Oregon and Ohio State," Podell said.
"However, he's behind entrenched starting quarterback Geno Smith, a longtime pupil of coach Pete Carroll, and Aidan O'Connell, a third-year quarterback with 17 games of experience as an NFL starting quarterback. Only injuries will get Miller on the field past two established NFL passers.
Following training camp, Miller explained how much he has learned during the team's first two preseason games, specifically their most recent one. Miller was productive in the Raiders' first preseason game but struggled in their second.
Still, Miller feels he learned from both situations, as they gave him valuable in game experience in critical situations.
"There's so many lessons that I learned from that situation. I've been counted on a lot throughout my college career, and going into that opportunity, I was excited, because I love those situations where you get to be in control, and you get to be the one to drive your team down and get in field goal range to win the game. And I felt really good going into it, made some mistakes, and going into that last play, I told myself, 'Don't force the ball,' and I did," Miller said.
"So, there's a lot of learning lessons; I take full responsibility for that entire drive. I need to be better; I need to prepare better. And so, I really think the lessons that I learned from that situation are, I've got to prepare better, I have to make sure everybody's on the same page all the time, and then just always continue to compete, no matter the situation, no matter the outcome or game."
