Raiders' Ashton Jeanty Makes Massive Statement on Playstyle
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty had himself a whale of a game in the team's losing effort against the Chicago Bears. The rookie out of Boise State had 21 carries for 138 and a touchdown, adding two catches for 17 yards and three scores.
To put into perspective how dominant Jeanty was, he accounted for 75 percent of the Raiders' total points and 43.4 percent of their total yardage. Entering the game, Jeanty had 144 total rushing yards, with the burgeoning star doubling his total in one contest.
There was one change Jeanty made that impacted everything. Jeanty resorted back to his old collegiate stance and the change allowed him to feel comfortable, paving the way for his big-time performance.
Jeanty on His Old Stance
Jeanty spoke after the game to reporters, making it clear he was getting back to his old ways after his trial run using his "bent-knee" stance.
“That’s how I naturally feel good standing in the backfield, so it’s just how I’m gonna play,” stated Jeanty.
Jeanty stated that this was his preference, and there's nothing special about his stance.
Pete Carroll
Raiders head coach Pete Carroll spoke about Jeanty's big-time performance.
"Yeah, he certainly did," stated Carroll. "We ran the football for a ton. We protected all day, no sacks and 230, 240 rushing, whatever it was. After all, I'm sure it was being talked about. I was thrilled for the guys up front. It was a great game for them, for the offensive line, and to see Ashton [Jeanty] get cooking like that. You can see how special he is. They can't tackle him in the open field, and he makes it look easy, which really good players do. So, we're very fortunate that this game finally came. We've been waiting for it, and everybody felt like it was just an eyelash from happening, and now that he's busted, you can see it.
"Raheem [Mostert] did really well, too, and complimented the one-two punch for those two guys and was really excellent today. What did we rush for? 240 or something? I mean, that's a fantastic game for us, and so it's a great statement for us moving forward and getting better. You guys can go nuts on the stats and the numbers in one week to the next, but it takes time, and you have to look at the big picture of things to really assess what's going on. I'm thrilled that we were able to do that today."
