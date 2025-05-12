Film Study: Raiders OL Charles Grant
The Las Vegas Raiders selected William & Mary offensive lineman Charles Grant in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
That move came right after Las Vegas decided to select Texas Tech offensive lineman Caleb Rogers. General Manager John Spytek had back-to-back picks, so he bolstered the offensive line with both.
The Raiders may not need Grant immediately during his rookie season, which is good for the two-time FCS All-American, as he is raw and needs time to develop. He can sit behind one of the league’s best, Kolton Miller, and learn.
What are the Raiders getting in Grant? Let’s dive into the film to find out.
For this exercise, we will watch Grant’s game against Coastal Carolina from this past season. According to Pro Football Focus, Grant did not allow a single pressure in this game.
The first thing that becomes noticeable about Grant is his size. He is a towering 6-foot-5 and a massive 311 pounds.
William & Mary ran a zone-blocking run scheme last season, something that new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly is familiar with. While he may not see the field in significant numbers next season, it will be good for Grant to learn a scheme he already knows.
The Tribe used Grant all over the field last season, getting him out in space as a puller. The Raiders will enjoy Grant’s athleticism and versatility as they look to establish the run.
Grant is a good pass-blocker. He has incredibly long arms, and once he gets his hands on a defender, he anchors and does not let them get to his quarterback.
At this stage, Grant is a better run-blocker than pass-blocker. He must improve his pad level when pass-blocking, or defenders will get low on him, and he will lose his leverage.
The Raiders drafted Grant because of his raw athleticism and high upside, believing they could develop him into a top tackle in the league. His film shows an intriguing player who, despite being raw, has a solid understanding of the game.
Las Vegas does not need Grant to be an All-Pro tackle immediately, and it will take some time for him to develop his game. However, he has all the tools to eventually develop into one of the game’s best.
We’ll see if he does it.
Join us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr so you never miss another story on the rookie class and Grant.
We invite you to interact with us on Grant and more and more when you check out our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.