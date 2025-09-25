The Noise Around Raider Nation: Should Fans Be Worried?
HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders (1-2) started fast with a win on the road, but after two straight losses, their fan base is frustrated.
In the latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast, the discussion focuses on the frustration of Raider Nation and the increasing discontent among the fan base, which raises concerns.
While there are certainly reasons for concern, the Raiders' only consistent standard over the past two decades has been inconsistency.
That said, the team under the leadership of Pete Carroll is only three games into a seventeen-game season.
Pete Carroll understands where the team stands, despite the noise from a frustrated fan base; he doesn’t have the luxury of panic, and he discussed the team's current state earlier today.
Head Coach Pete Carroll
Q: You had mentioned fitting the offensive line. Last year, the Raiders finished with Jordan Meredith at left guard, Dylan Parham was at right guard, and Jackson Powers-Johnson was at center. Would you consider maybe going back to something like that?
Head Coach Pete Carroll: "Absolutely not, no. We've invested a lot of time with these guys playing in their spots. I know you're interested in JPJ [Jackson Powers-Johnson]. This is an official week to practice and to get ready. Last week was not that. So, he's ready to compete for the playing time, and he and Alex [Cappa] will be going at it. So, it's a good situation in that regard."
Q: When you say competing for playing time?
Coach Carroll: "Jackson [Powers-Johnson] hasn't hit anybody in two weeks. We need to see what he can do. So, we got to check him out and see how he does."
Q: Where is Brock Bowers at from a health standpoint with his knee?
Coach Carroll: "He's been making it. They've treated him well and got him to play in these games. He's still wearing a legitimate brace that he can feel, but he'll continue for another couple weeks having to wear that brace to be safe."
Q: Brock Bowers said he was frustrated after last game. Is it tough when guys maybe can't do what their bodies usually tell them they can do?
Coach Carroll: "Yeah, that's a very difficult thing. Yeah, it's very difficult. Yes."
Q: Any update on Michael Mayer and how he's doing?
Coach Carroll: "He's still in the protocol. He's got the procedure that he has to go through. It'll take us all the way to the end of the week to know."
Q: Any thoughts on the matchup with Caleb Williams this week? Was he a guy you watched a lot at USC when you had time?
Coach Carroll: "Sure. Yeah, I did watch him a lot, and watched him a lot looking at that job too and had chance to check him out. He's a very, very special athlete, and he's got great sense, great awareness about throwing the football and running the football. He'll be a prolific scrambler by the time we check out his years. He's really good at it and throws really well on the run too. So, they have a really nice system. You can see it already coming through. Coach Ben [Johnson] is doing a nice job with teaching these guys what he believes is important on offense. You can see that there's a lot of changes, when they were last year, so Caleb [Williams] can do whatever you want him to do. So, he's a very dangerous player to play against."
Q: They've got an emerging young receiver in Rome Odunze. What challenges is he going to possess for you guys?
Coach Carroll: "Yeah, he's good player. Watched him college too, so I've seen him a lot. They're going to him. He's the leading target guy, and they'll continue to do that I would think. He can do a little bit of everything. He's really fast, he has good size, he's tough, he's making the plays, so we have to know where he is. We have to be really conscious that we can take care of him."
