How Geno Smith Cost Raiders a Win— Despite Epic Defense, Ashton Jeanty's Standout Play
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) lost 25-24 to the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium tonight, and the team's most important player cost the team a much-deserved victory.
Our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast provides a thorough recap of the Silver and Black's loss to the Chicago Bears. We discuss how quarterback Geno Smith, despite an impressive defense and standout performance from Ashton Jeanty, ultimately cost the team a crucial win.
You can watch the entire podcast below:
Pete Carroll was open about his expectation to win this year. With this loss, that task, while not mathematically incapable, becomes highly questionable to be certain.
Carroll spoke after the frustrating loss and didn’t duck anything. He took on each question, mirroring the frustration of Raider Nation.
You can read the partial transcript below:
Head Coach Pete Carroll
On Geno Smith's three interceptions...
Head Coach Pete Carroll: "Those are huge plays in the first half, third down opportunities, third down conversions, and everything on both plays was the same thing, and then when we fell for it and screwed it up. You can't expect to turn the ball over like that and win. It doesn't happen, but we overcame it because the defense was so spectacular in the first half making those stops. They were great, and it gave us a chance. The score could have been ridiculous after the first quarter, but it wasn't, and so we learn. We grow, and we have to do better.”
Carroll continued, “I know Geno [Smith] is sick. The two plays that they pick on, the first two were just, he just didn't see it, got fooled by the coverage. The other one on the cross route was a play we throw all the time, and we rip in there. I don't know if the ball was behind the receiver or not, I couldn't tell from my vantage point. The guy makes a heck of a play too, again, unfortunately.”
Carroll added, “The game comes all the way down to we had to stop them in the last drive, and we didn't get it done, unfortunately, and we went right down to get field goal range, and the guy comes off the edge, and makes the block, made a great play there.”
He concluded by saying, “Since field goals were invented, you've got to get the guy on the edge. We didn't get him, so it's tough. It's tough to come in here twice for our fans and not come out of here with wins. We really set our sights on getting this thing jump started today, and we didn't quite get that done. So, it's still out there for us."
A Change At QB?
On whether or not he was considering Kenny Pickett to replace Geno Smith after leading the league in interceptions...
Coach Carroll: "No. Nope. We're not there."
Maxx Crosby's Amazing Night
Coach Carroll: "Whether you win or lose, the facts remain, and he was incredible today. He has been every time he's been on field for us since we've been here. I mean, every time, whether it's preseason or not, that's the guy that shows up. Just incredible plays, mid-play making, and he's doing it clean. He's not having to cheat the line of scrimmage or anything. He's just a spectacular football player, and to tip the ball up like that, to get it going on the big pick is a huge play.”
Carroll continued his praise of Crosby, “But he does it in practice, and so it's not unfamiliar. It's just incredible that he's on our team, and he's doing what he's doing. There's a lot of guys who played well on defense today and did a nice job, but Maxx [Crosby], that was an incredible game."
