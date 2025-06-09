Raiders Hoping to Establish Home-Field Advantage Early
The Las Vegas Raiders will be at home facing off against the Chicago Bears in week four of the 2025 NFL season. This'll be an interesting matchup to see where these two teams are at in this early point of the season, and it'll be a competition between two teams trying to establish themselves in the NFL.
Caleb Williams' rookie season didn't go as planned with the Bears, as despite him entering a situation that looked primed for success, the Bears flailed and flopped all season and missed the playoffs once again.
His sophomore season, the expectations are starting to set, and if he cannot get going early, things might go awry for the former first overall pick. The Bears are looking at this game as an opportunity to steal a win on the road and start building momentum early in the season.
For the Raiders, this comes after their trip to Northwest Stadium, where they take on the former second-overall pick Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders. That's a tough game on the road, and it'll come down to which team's quarterback makes the least amount of mistakes.
It's not out of the realm of possibility for the Raiders to win that game, but they are heavy underdogs, and Daniels and their offense might overwhelm this team. They're looking at this game as a way to get back on track and continue to surpass expectations.
Even if they do manage to beat the Commanders on the road, there's another reason why this game is important for the Raiders to win. Their home opener will be against the Los Angeles Chargers, a divisional rival, and a tough game for them to win, even if they are at home.
Win or lose that game, the Raiders will be trying to establish dominance at home, and this game will be a good test to see if they can. Both of these teams have reasons to win this game other than getting a number raised in the win column, it's up to them to see who wants it more.
Once again, I think what this game will come down to is if Geno Smith can minimize turnovers and win the quarterback duel between him and Williams. Both of these teams can run the ball effectively, but the Bears are going to want to get Williams as involved in their offense as they can.
Be sure you follow us on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss any news story from us again this offseason.
Please let us know your thoughts on Williams more when you go to our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.