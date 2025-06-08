AFC West Division Match Early for the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders have been looking like one of the most improved teams so far in the NFL, due to the additions they've made in the offseason. Pete Carroll, Geno Smith, and Ashton Jeanty are going to do wonders for this offense, and that's not even acknowledging the development of other players as well as improvements made to the defensive side of the ball.
Still, though, with all the improvements they've made, this team may still be some time away from competing seriously in the AFC. Their week one matchup against the New England Patriots could go either way for the Raiders, though I think they have what it takes to come out with a win.
Their week two matchup is against a familiar foe, the Los Angeles Chargers. This divisional rival has been a thorn in their side for a while, and that rivalry only deepens with the addition of Carroll to the team.
Carroll has a long history with the Chargers' head coach, Jim Harbaugh, that spans back to their days of coaching in college. Their historic rivalry will continue now that they're in the same division once again, and their first matchup will be early in the season.
The Raiders will have their first game at home against the Chargers in week two, a game that could shape how the rest of their seasons go, as well as their odds of winning the division. While the Raiders likely won't be winning it in 2025, the Chargers placed second last year, and if the Chiefs can't bounce back from their embarrassing loss, they could be in contention to win the AFC West next season.
The Chargers will be facing off against the Chiefs in Brazil in week one, and win or lose, they're looking at this game against the Raiders as a game they have to win. It'll be interesting to see how the Raiders go about their game plan to stop the Chargers' offense and account for their defense.
The biggest thing to look out for in this game is who will establish dominance on the ground. Both the Raiders and Chargers want to pound the rock as much as possible, it'll be a race to see who can control the pace of the game quicker.
This will be a good test early to see if the Raiders can hang with a good AFC team, and if they can't beat them in their home arena. They're at risk of being swept by their divisional rivals.
