How Raiders Took a Realistic Approach to Building Out Roster
At the start of the offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders' roster needed to be revamped. After making mass changes in the front office and coaching staff, they turned their attention to the roster.
The Challenges of Building a Roster
The Raiders' new regime recently solidified their 53-man roster, making several challenging decisions in the process. Still, Raiders General Manager John Spytek explained one of the most significant challenges of the process.
"Well, it is challenging because you don't want to wake up a month, two months, a year from now, and not have pieces in place in the future too. But you can't do that and just plan for the future and neglect today, and the next week, and the next game,” Spytek said.
Spytek does not believe roster building is an exact science. However, he plans to work hand in hand with Pete Carroll to continue doing what is best for the team. Both hope to put the Raiders in a position to win more games, starting this season.
“I think as you have more experience in the job that I have, and Coach [Pete] Carroll obviously has been doing a long time, and the people we have around us, there's just, I don't know if I have a great answer for you, but just there's a gut to it where it's like, ‘This guy after the conversations and how he's coming along and his mental makeup and his intelligence and his work ethic, how much is he ready for? How much can we expect?’ And not that they're not going to take losses," Spytek said.
“Everybody takes losses and gets beat down and gets beat by in this league. Everybody, even the best ones, but their ability to bounce back from it and be prepared for that situation and know that I can get up and I can keep going is paramount, and it is a nuanced challenge every year, but it is one that we have to do be really good at, because we want to win today and win tomorrow and the next year."
Overall, the Raiders are confident about their standing heading into the season. Not only are they satisfied with the roster they have built, but most of their players are also available to play.
Las Vegas added Kenny Pickett and Amari Cooper to help fill holes on their offense. They enter the regular season with essentially all of their starters healthy and ready to go.
"All I can tell you is we're pretty darn healthy right now, and we're very fortunate to be that way. I mean, we have two guys that are that are banged up right now, so we feel very fortunate to be in that situation. There are a lot of clubs that would do anything to be there," Carroll said.
