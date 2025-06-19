Raiders' Offense Wildly Disrespected in Recent Rankings
The Las Vegas Raiders invested more on the offensive side of the ball than anywhere else this offseason. The Raiders used one of the top picks in the draft on talented running back Ashton Jeanty. While drafting a running back high has its risks, Jeanty was the perfect pick.
The Raiders also added Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton Jr. in the NFL Draft to an offense that contains Jakobi Meyers and Brock Bowers.
Kyle Soppe of the Pro Football Network recently ranked every offense in the National Football League following the NFL Draft. With most teams having already completed their offseason moves, Soppe ranked the Raiders' offense as the 29th-best offense in the league headed into this season.
"The Las Vegas Raiders have gotten a little bit of subtle steam this offseason, but we really have no evidence that they are trending in the right direction. In fact, the opposite is true, and while they’ve added talent on offense, I need to see growth before assuming them," Soppe said.
Las Vegas undoubtedly has many unknowns on both sides of the ball this upcoming season. This is especially true on offense, as the defense at least has Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham returning, which is more continuity than the offense has going into the season.
While it is fair to reserve judgment until the Raiders take the field this season, ranking them 29th in the league suggests the Raiders have had little to no improvement on the offensive side of the ball since last season. While Las Vegas' offense is not the best, it is unlikely to be one of the worst.
The Raiders' offense still has plenty to prove, but the unit is better than last season's offense, which most would agree was the 29th-ranked offense in the league, if not worse. John Spytek has done a solid job of adding talent to a Raiders roster in desperate need of it.
Las Vegas' front office rightfully believes its offense has improved. However, until they have success on the field, many on the outside will be hesitant to think so. The Raiders will soon have the chance to prove whether or not they have truly improved.
