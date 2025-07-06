Analyst Gives Biggest Concern for Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders have made all the right decisions and moves this offseason to set up their franchise for success in 2025.
The Silver and Black hired a veteran head coach in Pete Carroll, who will bring his experience of winning football to the Raiders and his leadership. He will also give the Raiders a coach who will bring stability, which they have been looking for since their move to Las Vegas.
They also hired new general manager John Spytek, who does an excellent job of finding talented players and who will find the right players for the Silver and Black. We have already seen this offseason what these two are trying to do with the Raiders.
Right off the bat, Carroll and Spytek got to work on what players they wanted to bring into the Raiders for the 2025 season. They looked at the roster and saw what they needed to do. The two did not want to overpay for any player, and that is why they let some key players on the defensive side of the ball walk. But they still had a plan to replace those players next season.
One position that they are going young at once again will be the cornerback position. The Raiders will have Jakorian Bennett lead the way next season for the Raiders. He will only be in his third season with the team, but has shown that he can play cornerback at the NFL level and has the potential to be a top cornerback in the league.
After Bennett, the Raiders will have to figure out who can be the other cornerback on the field with Bennett. The Raiders have options from players, but it is going to come down to the completions and battles in training camp. That can be the deciding factor.
"My question comes on the defensive side, specifically in the secondary at the cornerback position," said Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports. "They do not really have anybody worth their wait in shoulder pads at the moment. They have a third round rookie that is possibly going to start on the outside ... I look at the Raiders a season ago, they were tied for the fifth most passing touchdowns allowed last season."
