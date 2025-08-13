This Raiders Defender Will Take the Next Step This Season
The Las Vegas Raiders' defensive backfield entered training camp as the position group with the most questions surrounding it. After trading away Jakorian Bennett and losing safety Lonnie Johnson, the unit arguably has more questions than it began with.
However, Las Vegas does not have to look far for a player who could earn additional playing time following Johnson's injury.
After drafting him in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Raiders have spent the past two seasons developing safety Chris Smith. The talented safety has gradually grown into a player that could solidify himself as a contributor for the Raiders, if given more opportunities to do so.
It appears those opportunities will come this season.
Chris Smith's Improvement
Following training camp, Smith noted his progress over the offseason and since the Raiders drafted him two offseasons ago. Las Vegas needs Smith to continue sharpening his skills.
"I would definitely say every year that I've been able to have an opportunity to play in this league, the game has slowed down. So, that might be why you see a little bit of the old me coming back to fruition," Smith said.
"And I've just got to keep working, keep my head down and take stuff from the vets. A lot of the new guys that we've got in have really helped me elevate my game. New coaching staff, just everybody around that we bought in to this new 2025 Raiders has really helped me this year."
Smith noted that he understands how big of an opportunity he has in front of him. He plans to take advantage, but knows there are steps he must take to do so. He has earned the opportunity, he must now take it and run with it.
"I've just got to continue to work hard. Like I said, staying on top of my film, nutrition, weight room, stuff like that. Taking things from guys like [Jeremy] Chinn, D-White [Devin White] E-Rob [Elandon Roberts], Maxx [Crosby], just the leaders on our team and just following behind them. And then eventually, when I get the chance to get my opportunity, I've got to capitalize, that's the name of the game," Smith said.
"It's always big, man. This is the opportunity where you are able to improve on your craft, show what you could do when the season time come around. It's not over yet. We still got a lot more training camp practices left. We got two more preseason games, so you just got to keep working and preparing to get to the level that I want to be and the team wants to be. We're expecting to have a big season this year. So we just got to keep working day in and day out."
