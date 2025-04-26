BREAKING: Raiders Select LB Cody Lindenberg in 7th Round
With the No. 222 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders select Cody Lindenberg, a linebacker out of Minnesota.
Lindenberg is an experienced linebacker who can play in coverage. ESPN’s Louis Riddick described him as someone who won’t be spectacular, but is a solid football player who can be a special-teams contributor.
Lindenberg spent five seasons with the Golden Gophers, totaling 209 tackles, 13 for loss, a forced fumble, eight passes defended, an interception, and two sacks. His best football came last season, when he totaled 94 tackles.
He was a First-Team All-Big Ten member in each of the last two seasons.
The Raiders add Lindenberg to a linebacker room that needs to replace production lost by Divine Deablo, who left in free agency to join the Atlanta Falcons.
Las Vegas added Elandon Roberts to replace Robert Spillane, but they needed to find more production in this draft class to bolster the room.
That is what they could have in Lindenberg, who should make for a good special-teams contributor in his rookie season at the very least.
NFL Network’s Lance Zierlein graded Lindenberg as a priority free agent, but the Raiders selected him before he had the chance to pick his own team.
Zierlein’s evaluation of the newest Raider linebacker is as follows:
“Assignment-oriented linebacker and patient tackle-collector from the second level. Lindenberg is long-legged with average play strength but posted explosive athletic-testing numbers last spring. He has trouble taking on blocks and coming out on top, so he might need to become more active at flowing downhill and tilting the odds in his favor. He recognizes blocking schemes and sees clearly into the backfield but allows separation when plays flow wide. He can handle basic zone drops but will be mismatched against route runners. The on-field tape is fairly average, but the traits scream special-teamer with backup potential.”
Las Vegas has found some impressive players in General Manager John Spytek’s first draft leading the Silver and Black.
Lindenberg was a tackling machine for the Golden Gophers, and even if he is not a star for the Raiders, he has the chance to be a depth contributor.
The Raiders’ 2025 NFL Draft class is now complete.
Be sure you follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.