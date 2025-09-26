What Raiders' Latest Injury Report Before Bears Battle Means
The Silver and Black released their latest injury report for Week 4 on Thursday.
The Las Vegas Raiders will host the Chicago Bears this week in a showdown at Allegiant Stadium. The Silver and Black will be back at home for the second time this season and are looking to have a better showing than they did last time out at home.
The Raiders will also be looking to bounce back from their Week 3 loss and get back to the win column. This Raiders team will have a lot of questions to answer this week, and we will see what adjustments they will make heading into this game.
On the other side, they will be going up against a confident team in the Bears. They are coming off their first win of the season and will be looking to get their first road win of the season. They also came into this season with a new head coach in Ben Johnson, who the Raiders were interested in as well. It is going to be interesting to see how this game shapes out with the new coaches for their respective teams going at it for the first time. Both will want to get this one.
For the Raiders, they had starting tight end Brock Bowers on the injury list once again as he is still dealing with the same knee injury. The good news is that he was a full participant in back-to-back days of practice.
Safety Jeremy Chinn was on the list with a pectoral injury, but the Raiders got good news for him. He was a full participant on Thursday he is trending upwards to play on Sunday. Tight end Michael Mayer did not practice once again as he was a concussion he suffered in Week 3. Cornerback Decamerion Richardson was limited by a hamstring injury again on Thursday.
Raiders Injuries
- TE Brock Bowers- Full
- S Jeremy Chinn- Full
- TE Michael Mayer- Did Not Practice
- CB Decamerion Richardson- Limited
Bears Injuries
- LB T.J. Edwards
- DB Kyler Gordan
- DL Grady Jarrett
- TE Colston Loveland
- OL Darnell Wright
- DB Jaylon Jones
- TE Cole Kmet
- RB D'Andre Swift
- LB Marco Jackson
The Raiders have a chance to show they can make the right changes and not be the same team that stays the same.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.