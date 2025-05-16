Raiders' Schedule Offers Tough Test
The best ability in the NFL is availability, and one of the biggest factors that affects a player's ability to play is the time they have to recover in between games.
That's why the Raiders' medical staff will have to be perfect in everything they do as the Raiders have the worst schedule in the NFL in terms of rest, having the least amount of NFL NET Rest Days, according to NerdingtonNFL.
The Raiders are immediately hit with games in quick succession. After opening up their season at New England on Sunday during the NFL's opening week, they immediately play the Chargers at home on Thursday Night football before going back to the East Coast in week three when they visit the Washington Commanders.
Their constant travel will play a massive factor if the Raiders can get enough rest and recovery to avoid injuries over the long-term.
Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr spoke about the recent successes of teams who get proper rest.
"Last year, we saw three of the six best net rest differentials since 2002 handed out in the same schedule (Ravens, Patriots and Vikings," wrote Orr. "With two of those teams ending up among the five best in the NFL by final record)."
"We had two of the 12 most short weeks since ’02 handed out (Bengals and Cowboys). We had four of the 19 worst net rest differentials ever handed out. All this means the schedule is breaking from precedent at a rapid pace in order to pacify the broadcast engine. Also, it’s worth noting that after having an obnoxious minus-22 net rest differential last year, the 49ers play zero teams coming off a bye in 2025 or even a Thursday to next Sunday miniature bye."
The Raiders have such a tough schedule due to playing in the highly competitive AFC West, the AFC West being scheduled to play the NFC East, and the Raiders' last-place finish in the division.
Perhaps a blessing to have Pete Carroll, Carroll has experience dealing with cross-country travel dating back to his time with Seattle, and his program should give the Raiders the mental toughness to overcome the fatigue to the point they'll be able to produce a winning product.
