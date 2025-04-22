Analyst Finds The Steal of The Draft For Raiders
Many eyes will be on the Las Vegas Raiders when they make their first-round pick on Thursday in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Silver and Black hold the sixth overall pick in the draft. And depending on who the Raiders take at six, it can determine how the rest of the first round goes. The Raiders can go in so many different directions, and it is going to be interesting to see what they end up doing.
One position the Raiders are unlikely to take sixth overall is a quarterback. That is because they traded for veteran quarterback Geno Smith earlier in the offseason. The team is set at quarterback for the 2025 season.
But that is just in the first round. The Raiders will still be looking to draft a quarterback in this year's draft, and it can be on day two or three.
The Silver and Black want to find a quarterback who can sit behind Smith for a couple of seasons and learn from him and the game of football. The Raiders do not want to throw a rookie quarterback into the fire and set them up for failure in the NFL.
ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky gave his steal of the draft prospect, and that player is quarterback Jaxson Dart, who the Raiders can potentially take in the draft.
"The steal of the draft" — and that player would be Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart," said Orlovsky on Get Up.
"For me, he's the guy that two or three years from now we look back and go, man, people were wrong on him, he's the steal of the draft essentially," Orlovsky explained. "When you watch his tape he's so similar to Bo Nix last year and, wow, a lot better than I anticipated."
"When you are talking about a guy with physical traits, who sees the field well, was not given a lot when it comes to an easy offense, the ball had to get pushed downfield. Since day one, Jaxson Dart has been the intrigue."
Dart will be a good pick up for the Raiders and he can be the future quarterback. A big part of selecting a quarterback in the draft is whether the Raiders believe he can be the guy who can lead them in the future. Raiders minority owner Tom Brady will have a big say in that.
