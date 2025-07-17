Reviewing the Raiders’ Special Teams
I've already taken a look at the entirety of the Las Vegas Raiders' defense and offense and covered how I believe they'll perform in 2025. Looking at the team as a whole, it's important not to forget their special teams unit as well.
Oftentimes, one of the most forgotten players on an NFL field, the special teams players hold a crucial role in every NFL team's success, and the Raiders are no different. That's why they must feel blessed to have such a good unit on their team, as it takes a load off Pete Carroll and the rest of the new Raiders regime, not having to worry about their special teams unit.
Starting off strong with the team's starting kicker is AJ Cole. Cole has made a significant name for himself in Las Vegas after joining the team in 2019 as an undrafted free agent. Ever since he joined the team, he's had the team's complete trust and has seen the Raiders through good and bad times.
Cole has expressed his optimism about the team's future and his trust in Carroll and the new Raiders regime to lead them to success. He's been a part of a lot of lost seasons since being with the team, and it speaks volumes that even the team's kicker is amped up for next season due to the renewed energy surrounding this franchise.
At one point this offseason, Cole had been the highest-paid punter in the NFL after the Raiders had given him a four-year contract. Since then, his title as the highest-paid punter has been usurped, but that only shows how much faith they have in him and also how his contract already looks like a steal.
Up next is their kicker, Daniel Carlson, who's been with the team since 2018 but was originally drafted by the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings waived him off for a poor performance in his rookie season, which was when the Raiders picked him up, and he's been in the Silver and Black ever since.
2024 was an adequate year for Carlson, only beginning to miss kicks once he got past the 40-yard mark. Anything under that, and he was automatic. Their most intriguing player on special teams is their kick/punt returner Tommy Mellott.
They drafted Mellott in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL draft, and despite playing quarterback for the majority of his time in college, he'll be making the switch to wide receiver in the NFL. This will probably be the only way Mellott can get consistent playing time in his rookie season.
If he can make flashy plays when returning the ball and maintain ball security, he may work his way up to a spot on their passing attack in an unproven wide receiver room. Finally, Jacob Bobenmoyer is their long snapper and has been so for the past two seasons.
Overall, the Raiders have a great special-teams unit with a lot of consistency and continuity. Mellott may be an interesting player to keep an eye on, and Cole will continue to play up to his standard. Mistakes are bound to happen on special teams, but I believe the Raiders have one of the better units across the NFL.
