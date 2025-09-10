How the Raiders Can Build off Their Week 1 Win
The Pete Carroll era in Las Vegas began with a roaring start but quickly came down to Earth. Despite the Las Vegas Raiders being inconsistent on offense, they were still able to walk away from Foxborough with a season opener win against the New England Patriots.
A significant reason the Raiders were able to win this game was due to the stellar play of Geno Smith, who demonstrated mastery over the offense and a high level of comfort. He made some mistakes, but the Raiders wouldn't have won without him.
Why They Won
Thomas Valentine is a sports writer for Pro Football Focus, and he published an article that details the biggest reasons why each NFL team won or lost in week one. For the Raiders, it was clear that Smith put the team on his back and is the biggest reason why they were victorious against the Patriots.
"Geno Smith gave Raiders fans a glimpse of his talent in the win against the Patriots, and he was at his best in a clean pocket. Smith earned a 91.5 overall grade when kept clean, completing 20-of-25 pass attempts for 290 yards, a touchdown and an interception. The veteran quarterback tossed two big-time throws against the Patriots and averaged 11.6 yards per attempt. Smith was slinging it", said Valentine.
Smith's connection with his receivers was imminent, especially with Brock Bowers, who had a phenomenal first game of his sophomore season. Another standout player from their win is their rookie Dont'e Thornton Jr.
He only caught two passes, but they were both on critical plays and chain movers, which shows the level of confidence the Raiders' front office has in their young players. If the Raiders want to continue their undefeated streak, Smith will have to continue to have big games.
Looking Ahead
The Raiders have to feel a little grateful that the Los Angeles Chargers upset the Kansas City Chiefs in their season opener, because for the first time in a long time, the Raiders are ahead of the Chiefs in the AFC West rankings.
However, now that they'll be facing each other off in week two, the Raiders will have to find an answer for the impressive offensive outing the Chargers had in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
