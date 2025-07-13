Former Raider Derek Carr Reveals Challenge of Seahawks
One place that the Raiders always have a tough time playing at is Lumen Field in Seattle. That field is home to the Seattle Seahawks and has a special element to the stadium. The special element is the 12th man.
One player that played a lot there during his NFL career was former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.
Carr recently named Lumen Field one of the loudest stadiums in all of the National Football League.
"At number three, I played here a lot of times in the regular season and the preseason, is Seattle," said Carr on the Home Grown Network. "Man, when they had the Legion of Doom defense, I was just a young buck in the league, figuring things out. Did not know I could throw a back shoulder in the preseason, but do not try it in the regular season, he is going to one-hand pick it off."
"We had a great game against them, we were coming back, threw a couple touchdowns, kind of led us back, have another time in Seattle, and that atmosphere is earpiercing. You cannot even hear the coach calling the play. You hope to hear one word, so you can call the rest of the play. You gotta memorize your play sheets, young quarbacks ... It was an unbelievable atmosphere, always loved playing in Seattle."
Carr called it a career and retired this offseason. Carr is one of the best quarterbacks, if not the best quarterback, in the Raiders franchise history. He is one of the best to ever suit up for the Silver and Black as well. Carr was a staple for the Raiders for many years, and it was fun to watch him play, especially for Raider Nation.
Carr led the Raiders to the playoffs twice in 2016 and 2021. Unfortunately, in 2016, Carr got injured towards the end of the season and could not play in the playoff game. Many see that 2016 season as a season where the Raiders could have made a deep playoff run, but the Carr injury put that to rest. In 2021, Carr led the Raiders to an incredible late-season run to get into the playoffs.
Per Raiders: Carr was drafted with the 36th pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Raiders. In nine seasons with the team, he broke nearly every franchise passing record, recording 63 wins as a starter and 33 game-winning drives. He holds the franchise record for passing yards (35,222), passing touchdowns (217), pass completions (3,201) and pass attempts (4,958). He also earned four Pro Bowl nods as a Raider.
