How Experts Feel About Jeanty’s OROY Chances
The Las Vegas Raiders didn't shock the world when they drafted running back Ashton Jeanty with the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, regardless of the pick not shocking anybody, it provides immediate relief for the offensive game plan when it comes to the ground game.
The Raiders ranked last in the National Football League in average rushing yards per game last season, which, as we've seen, has become a huge part of the offense for several franchises. The Boise State product should be getting a majority of the handoffs for the new campaign approaching.
That being said, if Jeanty can put the rushing numbers on his back for the Raiders this season, he should be in contention to be named the Offensive Rookie of the Year. While it has become difficult with top-level quarterbacks having immediate success in the league, Jeanty has the skills to get it done.
While we all have to wait and see how he performs when the whistle blows, several analysts and experts have Jeanty as the future winner of the award. Yes, we are several months out, but it is hard to doubt that the new Raiders running back won't be successful in the league.
Below are several opinions from ESPN analysts that defend the claim of Jeanty winning the award.
Stephania Bell - "His name will be called early and often in Las Vegas, giving him the stats to run away with this title. Rookie quarterback Cam Ward will uplift the Titans' offense enough to put him in contention, but I expect Jeanty to find the end zone a lot and vault to the top of this race."
Matt Bowen - "Jeanty. He steps into a volume role with the Raiders, and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly will create a system that maximizes his traits in the run game and as a receiver. He has the best path to creating high-level rookie numbers."
Pamela Maldonado- "Jeanty. He's stepping into a Pete Carroll offense that wants to run the ball. Jeanty has the burst, balance and pass-catching chops to be a Day 1 fantasy darling and box score playmaker. He's not quite Derrick Henry in size, but the wear-you-down power and three-down versatility? That's real. Ward will get buzz and Hunter might be electric, but Jeanty has a clean path to production."
Matt Miller - "Jeanty. Even with tight end Brock Bowers coming off an elite rookie season, Jeanty will be the Raiders' primary focus on offense. They will be a run-heavy team with Carroll and Kelly running the show. And Jeanty's numbers will reflect that."
