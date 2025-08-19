Predictions for the Raiders' Final Preseason Game
The Las Vegas Raiders are going to close out the preseason when they travel to Arizona to face off against the Cardinals on Saturday Night. The Raiders will have some decisions to make on who is playing and who is not. One thing that is likely is that the Silver and Black are going to sit their starters on both sides of the ball. The Raiders might even sit some of the second strings in the final preseason game.
The Raiders have seen what they needed to see from most of their players. They want to make sure they go into the regular season healthy. The Raiders do not want to lose any of their players to injury, especially from their starters. The Silver and Black will look to see other players and see if they show them anything to keep them on the roster when they make their final decision. The Raiders still want to go out there and show what they can do.
Our Hondo Carpenter gave his thoughts on who the Raiders are and are not going to play in their final preseason game on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
Raiders Third Preseason Game Prediction
"I am going to tell you this. When I talk to people inside the organization, I get the feeling there are 45 to 48 of the 53 that are just solidly locked up," said Carpenter. "I can tell you, I have no way of expecting that we are going to see Maxx Crosby or Adam Butler or Malcolm Koonce. And Elandon Roberts, Devin White, maybe Germaine Pratt, but I do not think so. I do not think you will see Eric Stokes. Can you see Kyu Blu Kelly? Just because of his youth, maybe."
"And then I do not expect to see Isaiah Pola-Mao. "I do not expect to see Jeremy Chinn. I do not expect to see Kolton Miller, DJ Glaze. They may have to play Jackson Powers-Johnson with Alex Cappa out. And I do not think they want Jordan Meredith out there. A good chance you do not see any of their starting five. No Ashton Jenaty at all, I am surprised to see Raheem Mostert. You could see the rookies get some reps, but I would not like to see it.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us in 2025 about the Raiders and more.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss all Raiders content in 2025.