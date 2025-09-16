How One Raiders Veteran Believes O-Line Can Rebound
LAS VEGAS, Nev. --The Las Vegas Raiders' offensive line struggled at times against the Los Angeles Chargers. After a solid Week 1 performance, Las Vegas' offensive line must quickly rebound before facing a formidable Washington Commanders team.
Raiders OL DJ Glaze spoke to the media following Monday night's loss.
To hear today's comments, view below
Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll spoke following Monday's loss. Below is a partial transcript.
Q: The first drive in that second half, 11 plus minutes, I think five third-down conversions. What did you like on that drive, and how did that mirror what you guys worked on all week?
Coach Carroll: "Yeah, we were 50% on third down in this game, and that should generally get you a chance to hold the football and move it well. I thought we converted well, and that's what happened.
“Did you say there was five third downs on that drive? Yeah, well that's what happened on that drive. And there were third-and-fives, and I think we might have hit one longer, 11 or 12 one time. Jakobi [Meyers] did a great job making his plays and his catches. So, we're capable of throwing the ball like that, and we're capable of showing that kind of consistency. We have to stay patient, and I think it felt like, I think I might as well say, it felt like we were impatient at times in this game."
Q: Less than 20 carries tonight for Ashton Jeanty. Any reason why you haven't been able to heavily feature him? Is that something you want to get going?
Coach Carroll: "We're just getting started. We're just getting started. He's breaking into the NFL, just figuring it out. He had 11 or something carries tonight. Is that what he had? He'll get more. That'll come. We're going to have to run the football more effectively. We got to get more yards. We had 50 or 60 yards or something rushing. That's not enough. We got to get more than that. So I'd like to see that just as well as you would, but as far as pushing the issue with him, trying to get him 25 carries or something like that, we're breaking him in and so that'll come."
