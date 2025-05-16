Raiders' OT DJ Glaze Important in Year 2
The Las Vegas Raiders are heading in the right direction next season. And it all started with the moves they made on the offensive side of the ball this offseason. The offense last season was not good at all for many reasons. But heading into the 2025 season, the Raiders are going in the right direction, especially on the offensive side of the ball.
New head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek have made many moves this offseason to put the offense in the best position to be successful.
Most of the buzz this offseason on the offensive side of the ball was about how the Silver and Black acquired veteran quarterback Geno Smith and how they got him in a trade. Or how now they got the best running back in the 2025 NFL Draft, Ashton Jeanty.
Those are great moves for the Silver and Black. But the moves that people will not talk about are at the offensive line positions.
The Raiders beefed up the offensive line as well this offseason to go along with the young talented players they already have up front. One thing we know about Carroll is that he likes building his offense, starting with the offensive line and making sure he has the best protection for his quarterback.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about starting right tackle DJ Glaza as he heads to his second year with the Silver and on a recent episode of the"Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"DJ Glaze, the "Mule" coming into his second year. Now this is a guy that you may remember we told you about in 2024, he crushed and was the absolute best at the postseason bowl workouts," said Carpetner. "The Raiders stole him. He got a chance to step in, and he played at an elite level. And if the season were to start today, he is your starting right tackle."
"The thing about the Mule, that last year was so impressive, he never repeated a mistake. Now he made a mistake, he was a rookie. But under the tutelage of Joe Philbin, you watch DJ Glaze just grow, and he has a massive upside. What a great pick this was ... This kid has such a bright future, and he is an exceptional kid."
