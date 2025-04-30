Who Do Raiders Take In SI's Early 2025 Mock?
The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off a good 2025 NFL Draft.
The Raiders took the players they needed the most for the upcoming season. The Raiders are looking to turn things around with the new regime of head coach Pete Carroll and John Spytek. Having a good first class as members of the Silver and Black will go a long way to help the team next season and in the future.
The Raiders' biggest concern this offseason was addressing the quarterback position. Carroll and Spytek did that by trading for veteran quarterback Geno Smith. Smith has had a career turnaround in the last few years and it started with Carroll when they were both members of the Seattle Seahawks. Carroll and Smith now come together in Las Vegas, trying to find more success together.
We know that Smith will be the quarterback in 2025 and hopefully for a couple more years. But the Silver and Black will still be looking for their future quarterback eventually. The Raiders did not address the future quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft, so perhaps 2025 will be the year the Raiders take a look.
The Raiders can look to draft one in next year's draft. The 2026 NFL Draft is a much stronger quarterback class than the 2025.
Bryan Fischer of Sports Illustrated had the Raiders taking a quarterback in his Way-Too-Early 2026 NFL Mock Draft.
Fischer has the Raiders taking quarterback LaNorris Sellers out of the University of South Carolina, largely the result of Arch Manning not being included in the mock draft due to a projection of him staying in school.
"Sellers might be the most intriguing quarterback in the country in 2025, given the flashes he showed when healthy as the Gamecocks starter," said Fischer. "He’s physically imposing with rare size and a cannon for an arm, and has bigger upside than just about anybody in the potential class of quarterbacks. His skill set will no doubt intrigue Pete Carroll and allow Vegas to find its long-term option under center."
The Raiders will have plenty of things to sort out before they even start thinking about 2026. The Raiders do not want to have a top pick as well because that will mean that they did not have a good 2025 season. The Raiders have been set up for success this offseason and they are trying to get to the playoffs in 2025.
