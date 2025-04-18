Top RB Prospect on Being a Potential Fit for Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders have been highly linked to two main offensive positions since the discussions of the 2025 NFL Draft. While the franchise early on was highly mocked to take a quarterback, that avenue has likely closed, given they brought in former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, and extended him.
Which ties the Raiders to addressing another pressing issue: a running back. Last season, the franchise ranked at the bottom of the National Football League in average rushing yards per game, all more giving reason to look for a potential fit in boosting their running back room depth.
A popular choice for the Raiders has been running back Ashton Jeanty out of Boise State. Opinions have flown around whether or not the front office should be taking a running back as early as the sixth pick, but when a need is there, it has to be addressed, regardless of the selection.
Jeanty has been mocked to Las Vegas in seemingly every mock draft posted to the internet, and for good reason. He is a talented player who can immediately fix a giant hole in their offense. Even Jeanty himself has seen his name float around several mock drafts, as he addressed analyst Rich Eisen on what it would mean to play for the Silver and Black.
"It's no surprise to me that I'm mocked to go there, being their recent hires and Pete Carroll, we know his coaching style, he likes to run the ball, likes to have a great running back," Jeanty said on the Rich Eisen Show.
"Meeting with the GM as well and Spytek, they want to bring in great people. Obviously I'm a great player, but they want you to be a fit as a person as well," Jeanty said. "I think it's well known by them that I'd be a great fit as a person and as a player."
Jeanty would then follow up and say that he is looking forward to what happens. The Raiders as a franchise would benefit from a player like the Boise State product, but we won't know if he is a 100% fit unless we hear his name get called by the Raiders on draft day.
