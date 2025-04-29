Will Raiders Possess a Top 15 Offense?
The Las Vegas Raiders head into the 2025 NFL season as one of the more entertaining teams. Throughout the offseason, the front office has changed, there's a new quarterback to lead the offense, and they struck gold with a majority of their draft picks.
After sitting at the bottom of the AFC West division last season, the Raiders made sure they began to build their roster around the stars of last season. Bringing in quarterback Geno Smith to hold down the quarterback position was strong, especially what certain offensive pieces were able to prove with a shaky quarterback room.
The franchise drafted one of the top players the draft had to offer in running back Ashton Jeanty, which should vastly improve the Raiders ground game from what it was last season. Pairing Smith with Jeanty in big situations is a step in the right direction from what the Raider Nation had to endure last year.
Star tight end Brock Bowers also has a ton of high upside. After setting multiple rookie records, the Raiders will continue to feed the offense through Bowers, as he was arguably the most consistent player on the team last year as a rookie.
Jakobi Meyers showed that he can be trusted with the ball, as he has earned his role in the wide receiving room. Pairing new wide receiver Jack Bech to learn from both Bowers and Meyers should kickstart his young career, as those two aren't many years separated from the newest member of the room.
Now you have a core of young players to build the franchise around on offense. While the Raiders were predicted to take a quarterback early on in the draft, they did bring in two who will have the chance to pick the brains of an already established player. One day in the future, it could be their chance to lead the charge.
Perhaps under the new offensive coordinator in Chip Kelly, who just helped the Ohio State Buckeyes win a National Championship. With all those pieces to the puzzle added, the Raiders could see themselves competing to be a middle of the road offense, which is vastly better than what it was a year ago.
