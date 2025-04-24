Areas of Focus for the Raiders in the NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders' primary needs entering the offseason were at quarterback, offensive line, cornerback and running back. The Raiders addressed the quarterback position by trading for Geno Smith. The veteran quarterback is an upgrade and a quality starting option for the Raiders.
John Spytek used free agency to add veteran options at nearly every one of the Raiders' primary needs, adding Alex Cappa, Raheem Mostert, Eric Stokes, Jeremy Chinn and Lonnie Johnson. However, most of those additions are stopgaps that are with the Raiders for a year or two.
The NFL Draft is a chance for the Raiders to and find quality options that should be with the team for at least the next four years. If all goes well, the Raiders prefer to have the players they are about to draft for even longer than four years, even if it means sitting behind a veteran for a year.
The Raiders have many needs and all of them do not need to be addressed in the NFL Draft. However, they need help at multiple positions that many have overlooked or downplayed the severity of, while analyzing the Raiders' current roster situation.
After adding Geno Smith earlier in the offseason, the Raiders' most pressing need changed from quarterback to their offensive line. Cornerback, running back, and defensive tackle are also positions the Raiders need help at, with plenty of options at each in the draft.
While cornerback, running back and defensive tackle are undoubtedly the team's most significant needs heading into the draft, Las Vegas must also add to their group of wide receivers. The Raiders do not need to find a standout wide receiver, nor do the need to invest a high pick in one.
Still, the Raiders must add to the group of receivers that consist of Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker, Ramel Keyton, Kyle Phillips and Kristian Wilkerson. Although Meyers has proven himself, the rest of the group is unproven. Las Vegas should consider adding a receiver in the middle rounds.
The Raiders could use additional depth at defensive tackle. After the loss of K'Lavon Chaisson, Las Vegas needs more depth at defensive end, as Malcolm Koonce works his way back from injury. There are no shortage of ways the Raiders can improve in the upcoming draft.
