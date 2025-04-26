Pro Comparison for Raiders' Latest Pick a Familiar One
The Las Vegas Raiders continued their commitment to offense in the 2025 NFL Draft with the selection of Tennessee wide receiver Donte Thornton Jr.
He was their second wide receiver selection, after second-rounder Jack Bech out of TCU.
Thornton was compared to Devaughn Vele of the Denver Broncos by 33rd Team's Kyle Crabbs.
"Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Dont’e Thornton Jr. is an impressive blend of height/weight/speed ability who has the vertical juice to be a dangerous downfield weapon in the right offense," he wrote. "He’s not been a consistent producer despite playing in as wide open of an offense as you can find in college football. However, his legitimate 4.3 speed with a monster catch radius and massive frame is enough to gather anyone’s attention and warrant an investment as a developmental receiver."
Crabbs' evaluation painted the picture of a high-end developmental prospect who could boom in the right situation, with a lot to offer on the side of size and speed.
"Thornton Jr. is a fascinating long-term developmental bet for a team with considerable offensive stability," wrote Crabbs. "Although his production profile is underwhelming, his raw tools are a rare blend of uncoachable qualities that are sure to get any offensive coach to sit up in his chair.
"There's a dynamic ability to separate and stack vertically down the field. Thornton Jr. goes quickly from zero to 60 and boasts good play strength to negotiate contact inside the first five yards. Once he can open his strides and stack, he’s a highly difficult player to run with.
"Even those who can take him stride for stride then have to compete with his length at the catch point and try to cut down the ball’s flight angle from in phase. It’s not an easy chore.
"As a result, he’s simply a field stretcher who can be too easily deterred from targets. He’s a high-cut player who will never have elite short-area quickness, but there’s plenty of room to grow with how he tempo his route stem and sells false breaks before gearing down and breaking open.
"The ceiling does not look to be that of a featured player in an offense, and the fact that Thornton Jr. hasn’t been more of an impact producer at the college level should temper the excitement around his rare blend of skills."
