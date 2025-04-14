Las Vegas Raiders Draft Prospects Visit Tracker
The Las Vegas Raiders will start the draft with the sixth overall pick. There will be a lot of prospects that the Raiders can take at that pick. That pick can bring the Silver and Black a generational player that can help the team win and be successful for years to come. But the Raiders can also find that in any round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
That is why it is important for the Raiders front office and coaches to do their homework on all the draft prospects and especially the ones the Raiders will have on their final draft board.
The Raiders have had their share of draft disappoints over the years with players that did not plan out especially in the first round. But they have also found talented players that come from the late rounds of the draft. And in this draft the team can find hidden talent because of other bad drafting teams.
It is an important draft for the Raiders as well because it is a new regime, and they want to bring in a good group with their first class as members of the Silver and Black. The Raiders did have a good class in 2024, and the team will look to make it back-to-back good classes.
Here is a list of draft prospects that the Raiders have brought into the building to get to know them better on and off the field.
CB Will Johnson (Michigan)
QB Quinn Ewers (Texas)
CB Benjamin Morrison (Notre Dame)
LB Jalon Walker (Georgia)
S Malaki Starks (Georgia)
S Nick Emmanwori (South Carolina)
QB Cam Ward (Miami)
QB Will Howard (Ohio State)
RB Ashton Jeanty (Boise State)
RB Kaleb Johnson (Iowa)
WR Jaylin Noel (Iowa State)
OT Will Campbell (LSU)
OT Charles Grant (William & Mary)
LB Teddye Buchanan (Cal)
DE Oluwafemi Oladejo (UCLA)
DE Jack Sawyer (Ohio State)
DT Mason Graham (Michigan)
OL Caleb Rogers (Texas Tech)
DT Yahya Black (Iowa)
LB Carson Schwesinger (UCLA)
CB Maxwell Hairston (Kentucky)
QB Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss)
DE Josaiah Stewart (Michigan)
QB Ethan Garbers (UCLA)
QB Tyler Shough (Louisville)
QB Shedeur Sanders (Colorado)
CB Zah Frazier (UTSA)
WR Luther Burden (Missouri)
QB Jalen Milroe (Alabama)
QB Cam Miller (North Dakota State)
The NFL Draft is set for April 24.
