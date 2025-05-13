4 Things To Know About Raiders' Charles Grant
William and Mary's Charles Grant looks to become the next small-school pillar of the offensive line. A legacy going back to Art Shell, Grant's history before the Silver and Black has set him up for success in Raider Nation. Here are four things to know about Grant.
1. Grant is an All-State wrestler
Grant spoke about his wrestling history after he was drafted.
"So, I'd say one thing is the mental fortitude. It takes a lot to go out on the mat and just keep doing it even when you're dog tired, just keep fighting and finishing the match. So, I'd say the mental fortitude is one thing."
"There's obstacles I've had to overcome in wrestling. So, I used to have the mindset like, 'Hey, if I used to do wrestling, if I used to wrestle for like, four hours a day, I know I can persevere through anything I've been going through.' So just that mental fortitude. And I'd also say my ability to move off the ball, be quick, be nimble and cut the backside off, just things like that. Having that note of how to position your body to be the best fit."
2. Grant is a two-time FCS All-American
Grant was a two-time First Team AP FCS All-American in 2023 and 2024, and was named a three-time First Team All-Coastal Athletic Association selection from 2022 to 2024.
3. Grant is expected to be a pillar of Chip Kelly's offense
Raiders general manager John Spytek spoke about Kelly's feeling following Grant's selection.
"Again, nothing surprises me in the draft, but I would say we're thankful that he was there. A chance to add a good athlete and a good person. He can really move his feet and run into space. Chip [Kelly] is super fired up about getting him in there. He fits the scheme great. So, there was a great opportunity there and we took advantage of it."
4. Grant was one of William and Mary's most reliable players over his time with the Tribe
In college, Grant had 41 starts, including 36 consecutive starts at left tackle. Grant balled out in his final season, allowing just one sack in 2024 and just two sacks during his final three seasons.
