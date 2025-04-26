Is White’s Time Up With the Raiders?
The Las Vegas Raiders kept it simple in the first round of the draft, and didn't overthink drafting a generational talent at a position of need. Ashton Jeanty will transform their offense and give them an identity to lean on when they need yardage the most.
As amazing of a pick this will be for the Raiders as a franchise, there are some players on their team that this will work as a detriment for. Specifically, Zamir White's future with the Raiders may be in jeopardy after they drafted Jeanty.
To be fair, his future with the team might've already been in jeopardy before they drafted Jeanty. He was drafted in 2022 in the fourth round, and through three years, he hasn't been the most efficient running back.
He was injured in 2024, which prevented him from playing most of the season, resulting in him only playing in eight games. His best season was in 2023, when he was able to play all 17 games, albeit in a limited capacity, as he rushed for 451 yards on 104 carries and scored a touchdown, as well as fumbling the ball once.
After his sophomore season, it seemed like the Raiders had found themselves a productive starter who would improve his game as he got more opportunities. As mentioned before, he did get injured last season, which prevented him from solidifying himself as a part of the Raiders' future.
It's not as if they spent a high-round pick on him, so the Raiders should have no problems moving on from him, especially given that there's a brand new regime in the head office and coaching staff. Next year is his last year on his rookie deal, and I doubt the Raiders will bring him back.
They have their running back of the future in Jeanty; the only way I see him back on the team is if he agrees to come back on a cheap deal. However, they already have an abundance of running backs on their roster, and it isn't like he's blown them away with his play on the field. Jeanty will be able to put the Raiders in a position to withstand the changing landscape of the AFC West, but White is likely on his way out next offseason.
