The Raiders Have One of the NFL's Most Underrated Players
The Las Vegas Raiders made more than a few changes during the offseason. However, their offensive line returns nearly every starter from last season, with only one change being made on the unit. One of the most dependable offensive linemen the Raiders have on the roster is Dylan Parham.
Parham is undoubtedly talented. He has started many games for the Raiders since he was drafted in 2022. The veteran offensive lineman has shown a high football IQ and is an intellectual player who can and has played multiple positions along the offensive line for the Raiders.
Parham is currently slated to start at left guard for the Raiders this season. He has had a productive offseason and looks good early in training camp. According to Zoltan Buday of Pro Football Focus, Parham is one of the most underrated offensive linemen in the National Football League.
"The Memphis product has been a mainstay on Las Vegas' offensive line early in his career, with his 2,960 snaps over the past three seasons ranking 18th among guards. Parham also displayed significant improvement in his third season, emerging as one of the better guards in the NFL," Buday said.
"Over his first two seasons, Parham received more negative grades on run plays than positives. He turned things around this past season with more positive grades. His rate of negatively graded plays decreased from 14.9% to 12.7%, and his rate of positively graded plays improved from 13.2% to 15.8%. As a result, Parham earned a 75.6 PFF run-blocking grade in 2024, which ranked 13th among all guards, and a 74.3 PFF overall grade, which ranked 17th at the position."
Following training camp, Raiders veteran defensive end Adam Butler praised his teammates on the offensive line. Parham, along with Kolton Miller, Jackson Powers-Johnson, Alex Cappa, DJ Glaze, and, at times, Jordan Meridith, should give the Raiders a serviceable offensive line this upcoming season.
"Yeah, I'm excited about Jordan Meredith. I'm excited about JPJ [Jackson Powers-Johnson] for sure. I'm a real big fan of JPJ. That's my guy. Strong, young player. He's got that energy, and I see him as an All-Pro guard at some point. I don't know if that's now or later. I'm really excited about him, and if it's okay with you, that's all I'd like to comment at this time," Butler said.
