Raiders Absolutely Need Productive Season From This Position Group

Although it may be their ultimate goal, the Las Vegas Raiders have not been known as a team that possesses depth. In fact, their lack of depth has arguably been the most pressing issue for the team in recent years. Las Vegas has had some of the league's best talent at some positions.

However, at other positions, the lack of depth has been fatal. Yet, across all the positions they have lacked talent in, Las Vegas has consistently and gradually accumulated solid talent on the defensive line over the years. As it stands, the defensive line is the deepest position group on the roster.

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Raiders' Depth Is Apparent

Klint Kubiak marks the Raiders' fourth head coach in as many seasons. Still, the Raiders' defensive line has always been one of their main focuses. This was the case even as far back as Josh McDaniels' final season with the team. As bad as things have been, they have prioritized the line.

That offseason, the Raiders kept more defensive linemen than any other position group when they had to trim the roster to 53 players. Fast forward a few subpar seasons and several head coaches later, and Las Vegas is still emphasizing the position group.

Sep 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates a play with defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) during the second half against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Heading into the 2026 season, the Raiders were sure to add as much quality talent as possible to the group. Las Vegas' focus on its defensive line has helped soften the blow of questionable, unproven talent elsewhere on the defense, particularly in the defensive backfield.

The Raiders have assembled a formidable defensive line with a deep rotation of players who can contribute even if they are not starters. Generating pressure on quarterbacks and stopping opposing teams' ground games with its defensive line are vital parts of Las Vegas' plan this season.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) speaks during a news conference at the team’s Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Generating pressure and stopping the run are goals for every defense in the National Football League. A defensive line wanting to do those two things is not unique to the Raiders. However, it is worth noting that this is their goal, as they have been unable to do so consistently recently.

Las Vegas added multiple players to its defensive line this season via free agency and the NFL Draft. The Raiders added Kwity Paye in free agency to play opposite of Maxx Crosby, who returns to the team following a failed trade between the Raiders and the Baltimore Ravens.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) exits the field after the game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Las Vegas still has Adam Butler and Jonah Laulu returning, along with a serviceable group of interior defensive linemen behind them on the depth chart. The Raiders also drafted edge rusher Keyron Crawford to help bolster their group of reserve defensive ends, along with Malcolm Koonce.

The Raiders' changes did not stop there, as they promoted Rob Leonard from defensive line coach to defensive coordinator. Filling the vacant coordinator position left by Patrick Graham with Leonard left a void at the defensive line's positional coaching spot. Las Vegas filled the vacancy with Travis Smith.

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (51) looks on before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Smith will now oversee arguably the most talented position group from top to bottom on the Raiders' roster. He will be working for a coordinator who knows the players in his position group better than anyone, as Leonard spent the past three seasons working closely with them. The chemistry will certainly grow with time.

Las Vegas is set to be much more productive than they have been lately. The Raiders' defensive line will be an extremely vital part of the team's plans this upcoming season. Las Vegas will not have a good season if the defensive line, the Raiders' deepest position, is not productive.