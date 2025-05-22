Raiders Hall of Famer Reflects on His Career
The Las Vegas Raiders have 30 players in the Hall of Fame who suited up in the Silver and Black, and that's not including their most recent inductee, Eric Allen. Allen was a cornerback who played for the Raiders for four years at the tail end of his career.
He spent the majority of his career as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, the team that drafted him, and he also spent time with the New Orleans Saints before making it to the then-called Oakland Raiders.
It's hard to try to guess if there are any active players on the Raiders roster who will eventually be in the Hall of Fame, but there should be no doubts about their head coach. Pete Carroll is a legendary coach and icon in the NFL, and whenever he decides to retire for good, he'll be one of the all-time greats.
Like I said, it's nearly impossible to try to guess who will be inducted into the Hall of Fame whenever they end their career. Especially when some get inducted years later, after they have retired. If I had to say, I'd say the two biggest names that pop out to me are Maxx Crosby and Ashton Jeanty.
Jeanty has already received immense praise from Hall of Fame running back Marcus Allen, and while he hasn't even played a snap of NFL football yet, I believe his potential to be one of the all-time great running backs is there.
Crosby is an undeniable great player in the NFL, and his story as a fourth-round pick is one of the best in the NFL. If he can win a DPOY award after being in talks to win it every year, I feel as if that would solidify his case.
Allen was asked about how it felt to be inducted into the Hall of Fame in an interview as a part of the Raiders.com video mini-series, The Morning Commute. He sounded off on his career and what it means to him to be a Hall of Famer.
"It really validated everything. And it's not just me, it's all the guys who roll with you from high school. You always have these guys in your group who are more excited about playing than you are sometimes. Finally, they don't have to say he should be in the Hall of Fame, because he is".
