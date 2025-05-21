Who Are the Raiders’ Top Three Players Next Season?
The Las Vegas Raiders made many improvements this offseason and are primed to surpass many people's expectations for them next season. Arguably, their biggest improvement was hiring Pete Carroll, who has the experience to successfully turn this franchise around.
Trevor Sikkema is a sports writer for Pro Football Focus, and he recently published an article going over who he believes are the top three players on each NFL team. For the Raiders, he believes those players are Christian Wilkins, Maxx Crosby, and Brock Bowers.
"Crosby missed time in 2024 but still played at an elite level when on the field. Wilkins appeared in only five games but is expected to make a major impact in 2025. Bowers earned a team-best WAR of 0.61 as a rookie, a number that would’ve earned Offensive Rookie of the Year honors most seasons. His 85.1 overall grade was the highest by a rookie tight end since Jordan Reed in 2013".
Wilkins is the most surprising name on this list, and I would expect Geno Smith or even Ashton Jeanty on this list before Wilkins. When he is healthy, he's a force to be reckoned with, but he just hasn't been healthy in his time with the Raiders. Hopefully, he can bounce back and be a big contributor to the Raiders' success next year.
The Raiders signed Crosby to a historic extension in the offseason, placing a lot of faith in him as a player and as a leader for their franchise. He always puts up great numbers, but Raider Nation is hoping that they can lead to more than just numbers on a stat sheet, and that he can help the Raiders compete for a potential playoff spot.
Finally, Bowers being on this list as a sophomore speaks to how impactful he's been for the Raiders so far. He was arguably the best tight end in the league last year, and next year, he has a chance to solidify that.
Despite the Raiders only winning four games last season, their schedule isn't giving them any favors, and if they truly want to turn this team around, these three players will have to step up, as well as the rest of their roster.
Follow us today on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and find all of our daily content.
Go visit our Facebook page to find our daily content, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.