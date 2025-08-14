Raiders Release Key Fantasy Update For Preseason Week 2
The Las Vegas Raiders are setting out to be significantly improved on offense in the 2025 NFL season. With Head Coach Pete Carroll and Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly now on the sidelines, their attack could look a lot different schematically.
They also brought in quarterback Geno Smith, who should give them a much higher ceiling compared to their 2024 options in Gardner Minshew II and Aidan O'Connell. They're set to have a much more competent passing offense with Smith under center, with a decent host of weapons featuring Brock Bowers, Jakobi Meyers, and Tre Tucker.
However, Chip Kelly is expected to implement a run-heavy approach with this Raiders roster. It makes sense considering they spent the sixth-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Boise State star Ashton Jeanty, who led the NCAA in rushing yards and touchdowns last season. Between him, Raheem Mostert, and Zamir White, Las Vegas has a deep, talented running back room, but how many of its members will prove to be notable fantasy players in the 2025 NFL season?
The Las Vegas Raiders RB2 spot appears to be wide open
Coming into training camp and the preseason, the Las Vegas Raiders had listed the running back rotation with Ashton Jeanty as the starter, Raheem Mostert as RB2, and Zamir White as third. Jeanty is set to be the workhorse for the team, considering how heavily they invested in him, but they could have another viable fantasy option with their plans to be a run-heavy offense.
The question now is, will it be Raheem Mostert, Zamir White, both, or neither? Las Vegas recently gave an update on its rotation that could end up having significant ramifications on the running backs' fantasy prospects. For their second preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers, the RB2 was designated to "Zamir White OR Raheem Mostert."
White has impressed the coaching staff with his ability to smash through the line as a power back, while Mostert offers more as a receiver than either White or Jeanty. It'll be tricky for Head Coach Pete Carroll and Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly to find the optimal way to deploy all three of their quality rushers.
Either White or Mostert could be an interesting depth pick in fantasy leagues, in the case that Jeanty gets hurt or struggles in his rookie season. It's unlikely that all three of the Raiders' running backs turn out to be productive fantasy players in 2025. But whoever emerges as Las Vegas's RB2 could carve out a pretty decent season.
