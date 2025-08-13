Raiders' Geno Smith Getting Disrespected in Fantasy Drafts
The Las Vegas Raiders are embarking on a new era. They have a new minority owner in Tom Brady. Having a seven-time Super Bowl champion in the building will be crucial in helping the team set a winning culture, even if he can't be too directly involved due to his role as an on-screen analyst for Fox.
To help lead them in this next chapter, the Raiders brought on former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll. He brought with him Geno Smith, who was his starting quarterback in 2022 and 2023. They brought Seattle to Wild Card weekend in their first season together.
Las Vegas doesn't have high hopes to replicate that level of success in Carroll and Smith's first year with the Raiders. However, they'll surely be looking to improve on an offense that finished 27th in the NFL in total yards and just 29th in points last season. Geno Smith is certain to be an upgrade over Gardner Minshew II and Aidan O'Connell, but how productive will he be in 2025?
Raiders' Geno Smith could be a solid QB2 in the 2025 fantasy football season
As poorly as the Las Vegas Raiders performed on offense last year, it's not like they're giving Geno Smith nothing to work with. Jakobi Meyers is a solid player at his respective position in 2024, and the arrival of sixth-overall pick Ashton Jeanty should keep opposing defenses from loading up against the pass.
Plus, he'll have an elite target in tight end Brock Bowers, who's looking to improve upon an incredible rookie campaign. With those four players on board and Tre Tucker to take the top off the defense, Smith should lead a much more competent attack for the Raiders this season.
Still, there's not much optimism surrounding him as a fantasy quarterback in 2025. He currently has an average draft position (ADP) of just 171, 26th among quarterbacks. That puts him behind players such as the Jacksonville Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence, Atlanta Falcons' Michael Penix Jr., and Tennessee Titans' rookie Cam Ward.
Last season with the Seattle Seahawks, he was a middling QB, finishing 17th in average points with 15.9. However, he's just two years removed from a top-six finish in 2022 with 18.7.
It's unlikely that Smith can replicate that level of success, or even be a solid fantasy QB1 this year, but he does seem to be going severely underdrafted. The Raiders have a relatively cushy schedule, including matchups against the AFC South, Cleveland Browns, and New York Giants. At worst, he should be one of the top backups in fantasy in 2025, with several weeks with breakout potential.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and weigh in on this take.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.
All fantasy draft positions and stats via Fantasy Pros on a 17-game, full-PPR basis