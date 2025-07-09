NFL Coordinator Praises Raiders Veteran
The Las Vegas Raiders have two of the best defensive linemen in the league at their respective positions.
Jeremy Fowler of ESPN recently ranked the top 10 defensive tackles in the National Football League this season. Although Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins did not make the list like he did last season, he did receive high praise from an anonymous NFL coordinator.
"I know he's hurt, but I love this guy. Absolutely a top interior player when healthy," the coordinator said.
Following Organized Team Activities, veteran Raiders tackle Adam Butler explained the defense's mentality while Wilkins remains out. Las Vegas spent most of last season without Wilkins, and must be prepared should he not return before this season starts.
"I mean, it's always been, 'Next man up' mentality. I pray that he heals whatever he's battling. I pray that he gets through it, he's a tough guy. He's a great player. We all go through it, but like I said, this it's man up and we're just gonna keep working."
The Raiders drafted two defensive tackles in the NFL Draft this offseason who should help fill the potential void left by Wilkins or serve as eventual contributors on a deep Raiders defensive line.
"I think they work hard. I don't sense that – some guys come in and you can tell if it really matters to them or not. It really matters to these guys kind of too much sometimes. You want them to loosen up. I try to tell them loosen up, but they're all the whole time, and that's how you know that they really care, though, and they're intentional about their work. So, I'm pleased with them in the way that they've come to work," Butler said.
Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham echoed a similar sentiment, as he believes the defensive line as a whole will help make up for Wilkins' potential absence.
"Love the group. The group has been – I think they spearhead them in the defensive ends; they spearhead the message about effort in terms of you see those guys running around. I know you haven't been at every practice, but they're running around after doing a tough individual with Robbie [Leonard] and his crew over there," Graham said.
"So, that's been the most positive thing that I could talk about here, without getting into any specifics. But the effort and how they play, the play style, their play style, the relentlessness they play with, and then on top of that, the bond they build off the field. I'm an old linebacker coach, old D-line coach, but if I ever need a pick me up, I'll go sit in the room. Go sit in the room and just listen to them bond and how they communicate is pretty cool."
