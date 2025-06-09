One Game Raiders' Ashton Jeanty Should Thrive In
The Las Vegas Raiders will be looking to get Ashton Jeanty involved in their offense as early as possible, but it's reasonable to assume that there will be some growing pains getting adjusted to the NFL as a rookie.
The Raiders have a tough pair of games to begin their 2025 season, with their home opener being against the Los Angeles Chargers, with the game potentially going either way. They also have to face Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders early in the year, and their dynamic offense could give their defense some trouble.
What I'm saying is that despite their multitude of offseason additions and how improved they are as a team, their early-season record may not reflect that. If they don't change things fast, their hopes of defying the odds and becoming one of the most improved teams in the NFL crumble to dust.
In week five, they'll be traveling to Lucas Oil Stadium and taking on the Indianapolis Colts in their home arena. Both of these teams missed the playoffs last season, but it's safe to say the Raiders are in a much better place now than the Colts are.
Injuries continue to plague the young career of Anthony Richardson, as a report came out that he'll be missing minicamp due to him tweaking his shoulder. There's no timetable for his return, and the Colts may have to ride with Daniel Jones as their starting quarterback for the season.
Even if Richardson is back in time for this game, his physical tools may surpass Geno Smith's, but Smith is better at decision-making. He's more experienced, and I think the Raiders have the edge regardless of who will be the starting quarterback for the Colts.
However, I don't think Smith will be the star of the show in this matchup. I think this is finally the Jeanty breakout game, and he makes his stamp on the NFL. The Raiders need this win to build momentum. Who better to lean on than their first-round draft pick and generational talent?
By week five, he should be warmed up to NFL defenses, and the Colts don't have the most impressive defensive line to prevent the Raiders from running it down the field. I think Jeanty will have a huge game on the road, and this will be the game Raider Nation remembers that he emerged as an offensive star.
