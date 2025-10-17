What Raiders Fans Desperately Want to See in 2025
HENDERSON, Nev. — The Las Vegas Raiders (2-4) have a golden opportunity, albeit a difficult one, as they head to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs (3-3) this weekend in Arrowhead.
In the latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast, we discuss three key aspects that the passionate Raider Nation must see from the franchise during the rest of the 2025 season.
Three Must-Sees
Football isn’t brain surgery, but it is also not difficult. In this podcast, we discuss three key things a franchise fan base is looking for as the season plays out.
- Improvement: They have to see the team getting better.
· Ingenuity: They don’t want to see the team trying things over and over that aren’t working.
· Inquisitiveness: They want to see the team willing to look outside the box for answers.
All three of those things are discussed in detail.
Pete Carroll spoke about the team and the many questions around it.
You can read the partial transcript below:
Head Coach Pete Carroll
Q: Jonah Laulu, a guy that has been here for a couple of years, those of us who have been here have seen him grow by kind of leaps and bounds. And there's big jumps, and then there's bigger jumps. What have you seen from him so far?
Head Coach Pete Carroll: "Yeah, I may have said earlier on, that when we first came here and are looking through the film and trying to pick out guys and see stuff, I thought he looked like he really showed traits that, 'Why isn't he a starter?' And so, we've just treated him like that the whole time that we've talked to him and coached him and set our expectations for him, and he's totally living up to it. He's playing great football. It's not just size, weight, speed thing, it's his heart, the intensity that he plays with, the technique you saw, great pass rushes over the last couple weeks where he's winning one on ones, and he's doing a tremendous job. The plays we like the most were the perimeter tackles that he made out on the edge, just showing great effort, really complete effort. So, I'm really fired up for him. He's kind of come out of nowhere, and a local kid and all that kind of stuff. It's a great story, but he's doing it by hard work. Robbie's [Leonard] doing a great job with him, and just can't wait to see what happens next."
Q: With Devin White, what have you seen out of him that's kind of been resurgent with this season and what he did in this past game?
Coach Carroll: "Well, most of us remember him for being a great player, and so when John [Spytek] brought it up, 'Hey, we got a chance to get Devin [White]. What do you think?' And he had been kind of knocked around, didn't have much film to show the last couple years, and really, I thought, lost his connection a little bit with the game. And so, we've been engaged with him for some time now. We've watched him grow. We've watched him embrace the leadership opportunity. He's a heck of a playmaker, and he makes special plays every week, and so all of that just fits together. Plus he's tough as hell and he's downhill and he knocks the crap out of you when he gets a chance. So, all of that, it's really been a good story. I'm really glad for him. We were hoping that we could find him and connect him with his past, and it's shown up some. And so, he had a great game last week."
Q: Tyree Wilson's snap counts have increased the last few games, and he's also shown up in the run game. Does that get him on the field a little bit more when he shows that he can play the run as well as rush the passer?
Coach Carroll: "We're planning on him in the middle of the rotations. He's going. He's doing well. He's playing really hard. His effort has been consistent. He's such a great physical athlete that it shows up. You see the big hits and you see the overwhelming plays that he can make coming off blocks and things like that. So, I still think his best is ahead of him, and we're really excited that he's contributing in such a big way."
Q: I know earlier in the year, you talked about managing Ashton Jeanty's carries a little bit as a rookie early on, but coming off a career-high in carries against the Titans, do you feel he's better equipped for that now moving forward?
Coach Carroll: "I don't think there's any doubt. Yeah, he is, and we have to make sure we don't overdo it too early. But yeah, he's physical, he's tough, he's resilient, he delivers the punishment, and also, he can take it well too. He's handled himself really well. It's a long haul. It's a long haul, and we have to make sure that we're managing him right. But I think that being kind of normal for him is what we should expect, around 20 carries a game, somewhere in there is what we would hope."
