Efficiency Is the Name of the Game for Raiders, Smith
The Las Vegas Raiders are in the procss of creating and establishing a new identity. After years of instability and little success, the Raiders look like a team and an organization that is determined to improve on and off the field.
Las Vegas has made progress on the field, as the addition of Geno Smith should give the Raiders the best signal caller they have had in years. The veteran quarterback has made the Raiders offense look significantly different than last season.
Las Vegas has emphasized versatility and efficiency under Chip Kelly.
Following training camp, Smith noted the offense's mentality.
"Yeah, I think it all works together. We want to make sure that all of our entire offense has to work together. And so yeah, I mean we've hit on some deep balls. We've also missed on some, some that I thought we should have had, but those are things that we can improve on. And then for me, it's always about being efficient. You want to be efficient. I want to be a high completion percentage guy," Smith said.
"I want to make sure that we're efficient on third downs and in the red zone scoring touchdowns. So, we've got to make the right plays, and we got to take what they give us, but we also got to push it. And so, I think we're doing a good job with that, but long ways to go. We've got to keep getting better."
The Raiders' hard work has been far from perfect, but improvement and progress rarely are. Smith has not only reshaped the Raiders' offense with his accuracy and efficiency, but he has also displayed leadership skills that have helped the Raiders' offense mentally.
"For sure, there's going to be ups and downs in this game, you're never going to be perfect. We strive for perfection, but we're all human. So, the main thing whenever a guy makes a mistake, or anything happens out there that we don't want to happen, it's about showing that we have each other's back," Smith said.
"And so, whenever you can go up to a guy and pat him on the back, or give him a word of encouragement, that's what we're here for, and they do it for me as well. So it's not just a one-way street, it's a two-way street. I just want to continue to breathe life into my guys, because we got some really, really good players, and they work extremely hard. So when they mess up, it's okay. We move on to the next play and keep going."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on this take.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.