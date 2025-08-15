This Raiders' Rookie Has Received a Critical Stamp of Approval
Following the departure of Christian Wilkins, Las Vegas Raiders must address the defensive tackle position next to veteran defensive tackle Adam Butler. The Raiders plan to use several different defensive tackles to help ensure this happens correctly.
Following training camp, Maxx Crosby noted that rookie defensive tackle had has had a solid training camp.
“Yeah, Tonka [Hemingway], I'm probably one of the highest dudes about Tonka. Every time I talk about him, I got nothing but good things to say. I mean, he's super quiet, but he's starting to finally break out of his shell a little bit,” Crosby said.
"But his play speaks for itself. I mean, he's getting better and better every day. He's twitchy. He's strong. He's got moves. He uses his moves in team and in one-on-ones and things like that, and he just continues to get better. So I think Tonka is going to be a guy that's going to be in that rotation. It's going to help us a lot."
Rookie Impact
The Raiders will depend on their defense to hold up their end of the bargain this upcoming season. If Las Vegas hopes to get production from their group of defensive tackles.
Following Organized Team Activities, Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham spoke about his confidence level in the Raiders' group of defensive tackles. After drafting two defensive tackles in this year's draft and adding Thomas Booker IV via trade, the Raiders believe they are ready to roll.
"Love the group. The group has been – I think they spearhead them in the defensive ends; they spearhead the message about effort in terms of you see those guys running around. I know you haven't been at every practice, but they're running around after doing a tough individual with Robbie [Leonard] and his crew over there. So, that's been the most positive thing that I could talk about here, without getting into any specifics," Graham said."
"But the effort and how they play, the play style, their play style, the relentlessness they play with, and then on top of that, the bond they build off the field. I'm an old linebacker coach, old D-line coach, but if I ever need a pick me up, I'll go sit in the room. Go sit in the room and just listen to them bond and how they communicate is pretty cool."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on this take.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.