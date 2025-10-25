The One Raiders' Move That Looks Better and Better by the Week
The Las Vegas Raiders have made several roster moves that have had varying degrees of success through the first half of this season.
Raiders' Big Body
The Raiders traded cornerback Jakorian Bennett to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for defensive tackle Thomas Booker. The veteran defensive lineman has quietly begun making a name for himself by becoming a dependable presence for the Raiders.
During the Bye Week, Raiders' Defensive Line Coach Rob Leonard praised Booker.
"He is physical, he is strong. He is one of the most yoked-up 305 (pound) guys I have ever been around. He plays hard, runs to the ball. There are some techniques and fundamentals that he is learning from us, from our style of play and how we play," Leonard said.
"He has a positive attitude. You can tell he is really smart, he went to Stanford. He picks up things quickly. From an effort and strength standpoint and the basic criteria for the position, he is right on par."
Currently ranked in the top half of the league against the run, the Raiders are a handful of bad plays away from likely having a defense that ranks within the top 10 against the run. Booker has been a vital part of that, along with fellow interior defensive lineman Adam Butler.
Recently, Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham explained how Booker has been an asset for the Raiders' defense this season. Las Vegas needs Booker to continue developing, as he has the potential to grow into a vital part of the defense.
"He's a pro's pro. He came in with a smile on his face, willing to learn, put in the time, and he has an element of toughness too to him in practice. We saw that the physicality was there. He's very strong and stood out pretty quickly. But he's a pleasure to be around, I like talking to him, I like talking to him during the game. It's been interesting there. He's a Stanford guy," Graham said.
It is evident that Booker has helped the Raiders more than Bennett likely would have had he not been traded. Las Vegas has room for improvement, but their move for Booker deserves praise. Booker is still a work in progress but has undoubtedly been a solid addition for Las Vegas.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take