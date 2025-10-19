Raiders Need More From These Key Players Or Trouble’s Ahead
The Las Vegas Raiders have the talent. Now, they must find a way to use it.
Smith's Guidance
Geno Smith has been in the National Football League for over a decade, which is a rare feat in the league. The veteran has seen many draft classes come and go during his time in the league. Smith believes the Raiders' rookies are coming along gradually.
Earlier this week before practicing, Smith shared his thoughts on the current state of the Raiders' offensive rookies.
"I think it's helping. But again, all of us, we're all developing and, like I said, we're all in this thing together. Young guy, old guy, we all got to get better every single week. Jack's [Bech] been doing a great job with that. He works extremely hard. He's preparing himself, he's studying the playbook. He's in the right spots. He knows what to do, and that's half the battle,” Smith said.
"And then obviously going out there and making things happen, catching the ball, doing all the things that he's great at, that's another part of it. So as we continue to grow throughout the season, his opportunities will be more and more, and I think we'll do great with him.
Smith praised Bech with being a quality option for him to through the ball to when Las Vegas needs a third down conversion. Every one of Bech's catches have gone for first downs. Las Vegas could use more production from several players.
"It's extremely important. I mean, we want to move the chains. And Jack [Bech], again, is a young, developing player who's doing a great job for us. And every single week he's just getting better and better. And I think, again, the ball is going to find him more. I mean, last week was, I think, the most snaps he's played this season,” Smith said.
“So as he gets more snaps and he's on the field more the ball will find a way to get to him. I think that's just how the game goes. And what he does a great job at is finding ways get open, even if the ball doesn't go his way, if you watch on film, he'll be like the second or third option and he'll be open. So he's just got to keep working at it and I got to find him."
