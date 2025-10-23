The Massive Question the Raiders Must Answer During Bye Week
The Las Vegas Raiders face several daunting issues that must be handled as soon as possible.
Where the Raiders Stand
Thomas Valentine of Pro Football Focus recently released his power rankings following Week 7. Not surprisingly, the Raiders ranked near the bottom of the league, as Valentine ranked them as the 26th-best team in the league.
More importantly, Valentine believes that the Raiders have multiple significant questions, especially on offense. The Raiders once again have
"Big questions need to be asked within the Raiders’ building during their Week 8 bye. With Pete Carroll and Geno Smith, Las Vegas was expected to compete hard and challenge for a wild-card spot. Instead, the team is 2-5, and was just embarrassed 31-0 by the Chiefs in Week 7. We’re looking at an offense that’s currently 30th in EPA per play, easily one of the worst in the NFL. Things need to change," Valentine said.
Although getting several injured players back will help the cause, the Raiders' issues run much deeper than a few players that have only been on the team a short period of time. Las Vegas has long overlooked several positons, both by choice and bad roster additions.
During the Bye Week, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll gave insight into Smith's mental state following another subpar game for Smith and the Raiders' offense. Las Vegas desperately needs to switch things up, as it is evident what they are doing is not working.
"I think he's turning the corner. He was clean yesterday with the ball in his opportunities. He didn't get many chances. We just didn't have any plays. There just were no plays. And so, stacking games and pushing the history of this early part of the season farther away from us, it helps. He's as competitive as ever. He's raring to go," Carroll said.
"He's frustrated because we want to win, and we want to play big and all that. That's going to always hold him connected to that thought. But he's ready to go, and we need to build it up around him. He can't do all of it by himself. He needs the help, he needs the guys to go to and the guys to come through for him, the protection to be there for him, so that he can play his position, and hopefully we can get going."
