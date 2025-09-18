Pete Carroll’s Lasting Influence Looms Over Raiders–Commanders Showdown
The Las Vegas Raiders have the oldest and one of the most well-respected head coaches in league history.
Carroll's Full Circle Moment
When the Raiders travel to the East Coast to face the Commanders, it will give Pete Carroll the chance to see Commanders' head coach Dan Quinn. It will be yet another instance of Carroll's extensive experience having an impact that extends beyond just the Raiders.
Both Quinn and Carroll spent time together with the Seattle Seahawks. Prior to practice on Thursday, Carroll elaborated.
"No, I mean, we have a lot of years together, and we've been very close through the times when he began his career as a head coach and all of that. So it's a special opportunity. I love competing against people that I know, and the more I like him, the more I like to beat him. So, we'll see how this goes, and we'll try to give them a good game," Carroll said.
The cross-country trip will also give Carroll the chance to see a former player of his as well. Veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner will also suit up for the Commanders on Sunday. Some of his best years were on Carroll's watch in Seattle.
"But [Bobby Wagner] has had such an extraordinary career. He's a Hall of Fame guy, the first shot that you would get, I'm sure. Thousands of tackles, and again, he's off to a great start. He's got over 20 tackles in the first two games already,” Carroll said.
“He always averages about 10 tackles or more game. And so he's doing it again. We had a great relationship. We had a lot of fun together. We won a lot of games and did a lot of great stuff. I watched him kind of emerge as a leader. When he was younger, he was very quiet and didn't do a lot of that, but he's grown into it."
“He's a consummate leader now, and I know he had a lot to do with Danny [Dan Quinn] getting the program rolling last year, and I know that he was right in the middle of all of that. So, we talk over the offseason, and we've communicated quite a bit and will always, and so to me, that's a thrill to play against him. I think we're going to try to block the heck out of him, but we're counting on that he's going to be really good on this day, and we're going to have to be better."
