Raiders' Productive Offseason Garners National Praise
The Las Vegas Raiders entered the offseason with one of the worst rosters in the National Football League. After one season with Tom Telesco as their general manager and Antonio Pierce as their head coach, the Raiders made sweeping changes they hope will lead to immediate results.
Considering how valuable competent starting quarterbacks are in today's National Football League, Las Vegas getting Smith for a third-round pick may be the steal of the offseason. Las Vegas is already a more competitive team on paper.
Nick Shook of NFL.com believes the addition of Smith makes the Raiders one of the most improved teams in the league heading into the season. Raiders General Manager John Spytek had a solid first offseason on the job. The Raiders hope the moves pay off quickly.
"The March trade for quarterback Geno Smith improved the Raiders drastically and would have been enough by itself to earn them consideration for this piece. But they didn't stop there, going on to draft a much-needed replacement for Josh Jacobs(whose departure via free agency last offseason left a void at running back in 2024) with the sixth overall pick (Ashton Jeanty) and adding receiver Jack Bech in Round 2 (No. 58 overall)," Shook said.
"Guard Alex Cappa brings high-level experience from his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cincinnati Bengals, while DL Leki Fotu, LB Elandon Roberts, S Jeremy Chinn, and CB Eric Stokes should bolster a defense that lost S Tre'von Moehrig in free agency. The jury is out on the overall outlook on that side of the ball, but frankly, again, Smith's arrival alone will make me want to watch the Raiders in 2025."
Smith has already begun making believers out of his teammates. Following Organized Team Activities, second-year Raiders center Jackson Powers-Johnson explained what he likes most about Smith. The veteran quarterback's experience around the league speaks for itself.
“So much experience. I call him an old man every day, but he's got so much fire and like so much youth to him. And the knowledge of the game, how he does it, the passion he does it with, it's second to none. I've had such a fun time being able to snap to him and being able to watch him," Powers-Johnson said.
